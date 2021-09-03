‘Q-Anon Shaman’ admits role in Jan. 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The Q-Anon Shaman, Jacob Chansley, admitted he was among those who took part in the January 6 insurrection and now faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

Chansley, who was seen shirtless, in face paint and wearing a horned fur hat that day, pleaded guilty to obstructing a proceeding before Congress. In court Friday, his attorney, Albert Watkins, said Chansley “has repudiated the Q.”

Court documents show the day after the attack Chansley called the FBI and confirmed he was involved. He told investigators he made the trip to Washington from Arizona at the request of former President Donald Trump.

Jacob Chansley, aka The Q-Anon Shaman, in a mug shot from the Alexandria, Virginia Sheriff’s Office, 2021

“When Trump did not pardon him, he simply said that he was disappointed,” Watkins said.

The attorney wants Chansley to be released from jail while he is awaiting sentencing. Watkins said Chansley suffers from mental health issues and has helped authorities by providing photos and videos that authorities couldn’t otherwise get.

Watkins said that included “demonstrating clearly the faces and actions of individuals inside a private Senate office, stealing classified material.”

Chansley was found competent to stand trial. Though he faces 20 years, the likely sentencing recommendation will be 3-5 years, according to lawyers on both sides.