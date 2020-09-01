Tillis vs. Cunningham: US Senate race heating up in North Carolina

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With just about two months to go until election day, two candidates running for U.S. Senate in North Carolina are working to make sure voters know what they stand for.

“My priority is going to be to continue to do what I did when I was speaker of the (state) House and what I’ve done as U.S. senator,” Sen. Thom Tillis said.

The incumbent Republican senator said he’s fighting for the economy and against tax hikes.

“I think Cal Cunningham has always said he’ll raise taxes, he supports the Green New Deal – those are questions that the North Carolina voter needs to see the answers to have an informed vote,” Tillis said.

But his Democratic competitor, former North Carolina State Senator Cal Cunningham, said he wants to cut taxes for the working class.

“Put money in the hands of working people and parents as they raise children,” Cunningham said.

And Cunningham said after five years in Washington, Tillis has forgotten what North Carolina voters really want.

“I’m offering North Carolinians a senator who’s gonna fight corruption, work to expand healthcare, invest in education, build a stronger economy and I think North Carolinians are responding,” Cunningham added.

Their differences will be on display when Tillis and Cunningham have their first debate later this month.

Tillis is already is calling for more. He wants a nationally-televised debate.

“Trained attorney and he’s unwilling to debate us,” Tillis said.

But Cunningham wants the focus on North Carolina voters.

“It’s one of a number of ways that the voters here are going to size up our candidacies,” Cunningham added.

The outcome of the race will help determine which party ends up with control of the U.S. Senate during the next Congress.