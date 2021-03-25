WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden giving first official news conference

FILE – In this March 23, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about the shooting in Boulder, Colo., in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. The White House is hoping to use Biden’s first news conference since taking office to celebrate passage of the giant COVID-19 relief package. But Biden is sure to face questioning Thursday afternoon about a growing list of challenges facing the administration, many of them unforseen. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – President Joe Biden addressed the nation and the media Thursday afternoon to deliver his first presidential news conference in the East Wing of the White House.

KSNT News is streaming the briefing, set to start at 12:15 p.m., in the live player below, and will add details as they develop:

Biden addressed his promise to get 100 million shots into American’s arms by his 100th day in office. He addressed his promise and reissued himself a challenge to get 200 million shots distributed by day 100.

The President said they got 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccinations into people’s arms by day 58, 42 days ahead of schedule.

“There are still too many Americans out of work,” Biden said. “But I can say help is on the way.”

On immigration Biden told reporters, “It happens every single year.”

“They are coming because it’s the time of the year they can come without dying, because of the heat,” Biden said when asked about the increases of refugees at the southern border of the United States.

Biden told reporters “thousands, tens of thousands have been sent back, sent home.”

He cited the “dismantling” of the accommodations for immigrants under the Trump administration.

“It’s going to take time,” Biden told reporters. “The only people we are not going to let sit there, on their own, is children.”

Biden said they have made arrangements to have a verification system put in place to get children into the homes of their parents or relatives and set a date for a hearing.