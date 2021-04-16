White House COVID-19 Response Team announces additional funding to fight COVID-19 variants

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With COVID-19 variants posing a threat to the U.S., the White House’s coronavirus response team is advising Americans to stay vigilant and funding new efforts to fight the changing virus.

White House COVID-19 Response Senior Advisor Andy Slavitt announced a new $1.7-billion investment in the fight against COVID-19 variants.

“To bolster the ability of the CDC and state and local health departments to monitor, track and defeat emerging threats,” Slavitt said of the new investment.

The White House COVID-19 Response Team says vaccinations around the country are on the right track.

“125 million Americans have been vaccinated in millions more each day,” Slavitt said.

But CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says there are more new cases as some states loosen restrictions.

“Another reason for these increases is the continued spread of highly transmissible variants,” Walensky said.

Walensky says these variants put the progress made so far at risk.

“Which makes the race to stop the transmission even more challenging and threatens to overwhelm our healthcare system again in parts of this country,” Walensky said.

White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci says a global pandemic requires a global response to beat it.

“As long as there’s active dynamics of infection somewhere in the world, there always is somewhat of a threat,” Fauci said.

Fauci says the country must be vigilant.

“From the standpoint of vaccines, as well as maintaining a certain degree of public health guideline control from a public health standpoint,” Fauci said.

Slavitt says this funding will not only help deal with COVID-19 but with threats in the future.