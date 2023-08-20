The combination of heat and humidity that we saw Sunday set a new record of highest heat index ever recorded in Topeka at 123°. The previous record of 121° was set on July 12th, 1954. Topeka was not the only place that saw a recording-breaking heat index. A heat index of 133° was recorded in Lawrence Sunday which shattered the previous record of 125° that was just set Saturday.

The reason the heat index climbed so high is because temperatures reached just above 100° and dew points rose into the lower 80s. The perfect storm for a record-breaking day.