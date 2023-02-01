TOPEKA (KSNT) – January is officially over and once again temperatures are above average as we kick-off 2023.

We started off the month with a high of 62° which is 22° above average for the start of the year. The coldest being the low on January 31st at just 8°. Typically highs range from 40° at the start of the month to 42° by the end of the month.

There were a few cold stretches throughout the month which also brought some snowfall. About 1″ of snowfall was recorded on two separate occasions: the 12th and the 25th. This was when we saw highs struggle to get out of the 30s.

The last few days of the month were some of the coldest with highs in the 20s and sub-zero wind chills. The 10 days coldest days helped bring down the average for the month at 44.4°.

We’re starting off the month of February on a cold note, but should warm up throughout the first few days. For the latest update on the forecast, stay up to date with the KSNT Storm Track Weather Team.