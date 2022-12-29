What We’re Tracking:

Cooler for Friday

Chances for rain early next week

Overall fairly mild for this time of year

The cold front swings all the way through this evening, and our winds finally relax a bit through the area as they turn out of the west and northwest briefly. Temperatures will drop back into the 20s tonight, and we’ll stay cooler tomorrow. However, Friday may end up feeling quite pleasant despite that as our winds will be very light, finally! Afternoon highs will peak out in the middle to upper 40s areawide.

Mainly dry weather should prevail through the weekend. After the cool-down on Friday, temperatures over the weekend will be able to reach back up into the 50s. Wind will not be terribly strong, so a rather pleasant way to wrap up 2022 and head into the start of 2023.

Our next best chance for rain looks to arrive on Monday, and it wouldn’t be out of the question completely for a couple rumbles of thunder to be heard late in the day. We should still be above average by this point with highs in the 50s before we cool down closer to average, lower 40s, by Tuesday and Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller