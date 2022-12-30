Today may end up feeling quite pleasant despite having cooler temperatures compared to the last couple of days as our winds will be very light, finally! Afternoon highs will peak out in the middle to upper 40s areawide with partly cloudy skies.

Mainly dry weather should prevail through the weekend. After the cool-down on Friday, temperatures over the weekend will be able to reach back up into the 50s. Wind will not be terribly strong, so a rather pleasant way to wrap up 2022 and head into the start of 2023.

Our next best chance for rain looks to arrive on Monday, and it wouldn’t be out of the question completely for a couple rumbles of thunder to be heard late in the day. We should still be above average by this point with highs in the 50s to near 60° before we cool down closer to average, lower 40s, by Tuesday and Wednesday.