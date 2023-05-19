What We’re Tracking

Cooler this evening

Very comfortable weekend

Warmer and dry early next week

Tonight, our rainfall comes to an end with a bit of a cooler evening expected. There will still be plenty of moisture in place with breezy conditions out of the north. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s with clouds generally starting to move out.

We then clear out just in time for a gorgeous weekend. Temperatures will be very pleasant on Saturday as we only make it into the lower to middle 70s with lots of sunshine. By Sunday, we’ll warm into the 80s with the return of a light southerly breeze.

Thereafter, we look to steadily warm up through next week as an area of high pressure builds into the region. That will keep conditions sunny through, at least, midweek with temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 80s. Rain chances may return by the end of next week but a lot could change by then.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush