What We’re Tracking:

Another chilly night

Much warmer this weekend

Active weather pattern sets up for next week

Partly cloudy skies are generally expected for the late evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will eventually cool into the middle 20s with wind chills a bit cooler than that. From here though, our weather appears to take a fairly warm turn.

We make a quick rebound for the weekend, with sunshine and highs making it back into the 50s for Saturday and near 60° by Sunday. Clouds will be in and out of the area but still very nice overall. Winds do however look to make a return.

Our next chance for rain looks to arrive late Sunday and into early Monday. Temperatures still appear to be well above normal for mid-January, so the precipitation type with this system will likely be all rain. There’s not a lot of moisture for this system to work with, so showers will be few and far between.

Next week does appear to get a little more active with another system set to arrive by midweek, and another potential system by the weekend. We are keeping a close eye on the track of the midweek system, though. As of right now, it appears to be mainly rain, but if the track shifts just a bit more to the south, we may be looking at more wintry precipitation.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush