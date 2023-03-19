What We’re Tracking

A bit warmer today

Warming up this week

Few rain chances ahead

Today, we will start to warm things back up. Even through it will be warmer, it will still be chilly through much of the day. Expect plenty of sunshine, lighter winds and highs returning to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Our warming trend continues into the work week with returning southerly winds. We should be back into the middle to upper 60s by Monday.

A few showers will then move through on Tuesday with a slight cool-down into the 50s. However, high temperatures will approach the lower 70s by midweek. There may be a few chances for rain by the tail end of the week, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush