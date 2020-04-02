A blast of cold wind and some light icing possible early Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Strong cold front overnight

Rain and thunder overnight, then rain/mix early Friday

Mild this weekend and much warmer next week

Temperatures will take a tumble through the night as a strong cold front pushes slowly across Northeast Kansas. Behind the front, temperatures will fall into the lower to middle 30s by early in the day on Friday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the western half of the viewing area where a light icing could occur from a mix of rain and freezing rain or sleet by morning.

In addition to the light winter mix, areas of light rain will remain possible through the day on Friday with mostly cloudy weather and chilly northwest winds at 15-25mph. Daytime temperatures in the upper 30s for highs with wind chills in the 20s for much of the day.

A cold start to the weekend with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s early Saturday before rebounding to near 50°. A more significant warm-up gets underway by Sunday with highs back into the 60s. Then upper 70s to near 80° weather by the first few days of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



