A break from the heat and humidity only lasts until midweek

What We’re Tracking:

Nice break from the heat

Warming up through the week

Late week storm chance

As for tonight, we will continue to see temperatures remain on the cool side and will drop into the 60s this evening with clearing skies. Humidity levels are comfortable, which will allow for temperatures to fall into the middle 50s by morning.

Looking ahead, temperatures warm back up quickly into the lower to middle 80s by Tuesday and then upper 80s and lower 90s by Wednesday. It’ll be feeling downright hot again by Thursday, with middle 90s possible along with much higher humidity. Much of the work week looks to remain dry until we get to Thursday and Friday when some scattered showers and storms look to make a return to the forecast.

The initial weekend forecast looks to start off with some showers early Saturday and give way to sunshine by Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 80s both days.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller

