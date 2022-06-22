Showers are expected to linger through some of this morning before tapering off. We’ll have clouds hanging around today, but should see some sunshine later, as well.

Our winds will be light today, out of the east, and we get to enjoy cooler temperatures, finally! Highs look to make it into the middle 80s, which is really close to where we should be for this time of the year.

Humidity stays lower for the next couple days, too, so enjoy it while it lasts! A few more morning showers are possible on Thursday, and extra clouds will keep temperatures in the mid-upper 80s.

There could be a few more storm chances peppered in late Thursday into Friday, and again Saturday into Sunday. Thursday evening’s storms could become strong to severe with all modes of severe weather possible.