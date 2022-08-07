What We’re Tracking:

Cold front arrives overnight

A break from the heat early in the week

Warming back up by late this week

Warm and humid weather overnight with temperatures falling into the lower 70s. The wind will stay light from the south at 5-10mph ahead of a cold front, then turning to the north at 5-10 later in the night.

Not as hot for the start of the week with highs on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast wind at 5-15mph through the day, as well. A chance for an isolated shower or two early on Monday, but most areas will likely stay dry.

Looking further ahead into the week, we’ll gradually start to warm back up into 90s by the middle of the week. By the end of the week and next weekend, we will have highs in the the middle 90s as the heat keeps making a comeback!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller