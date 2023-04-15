What We’re Tracking

Isolated rain showers this evening

Frost possible early Monday AM

Windy for Sunday

Tonight, mostly cloudy skies will remain with isolated rain chances in the area as our storm system pushes further out of the viewing area. As it departs, winds will still be rather strong with gusts out of the north up to 40 mph.

We clear and drop to the upper 30s for early Sunday morning with wind chills in the upper 20s possible. We haven’t seen temperatures this cool in a while so it may be a bit of a shock to the system.

The winds will continue to be breezy out of the northwest at 15-30 mph, gusting to 45 mph throughout the day. It will be sunny for our Sunday, but rather cool with the wind as highs only reach to near 60°.

Our winds finally relax a bit as we head into the first part of next week as temperatures rebound into the 70s, again. But don’t get too used to it, gusty conditions return as soon as the middle of the week along with our next chance for a few showers and storms by the middle of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush