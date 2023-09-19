South breezes will continue today with gusts upwards of 30 mph. Those stronger breezes will keep temperatures a little warmer despite having partly cloudy skies around. Highs will make it into the middle to upper 80s. However, as we head later in the day, there is a chance for a few isolated showers or storms to develop.

After that chance for showers and storms, we hold on to a low chance for widely scattered rain for both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs should be a little cooler for the middle part of the week, with afternoon temperatures making it into the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows should dip into the low to mid 60s.

The best chance for showers and storms will come by Friday and Saturday. Those rains will have a greater impact on temperatures as we cool back into the 70s for highs. By Sunday night, we may even cool down into the 50s again!