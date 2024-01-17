Today looks to be the warmest day of the week thanks to the south wind returning sending temperatures up close to the freezing mark. Mainly sunny skies are expected, too, but don’t get too used to the warmer temperatures just yet. Below freezing temperatures return for the end of the week and start of the weekend as another push of colder air arrives Thursday.

We’ll watch for one more potential chance for snow this week as the next round of colder air moves in for Thursday. Still not expecting much in the way of accumulation with this one for Thursday evening. Maybe another quick dusting of snow with as much as an inch possible.

Temperatures drop back into the teens for highs and subzero through the overnight periods for Friday and Saturday, but warmer weather returns by Sunday. Wind chills for Friday and Saturday could be as low as -15° to -20° at times.

Highs by Sunday and Monday will make it into the middle to upper 30s and even some lower 40s before our next chance for precipitation arrives early next week. As it stands right now, the main precipitation type for early next week appears to be rain, but we’ll let you know if that ends up changing in the coming days.