What We’re Tracking:

Slightly cooler overnight

Several rain chances

Heat builds back late this week

Partly cloudy skies are expected this evening with temperatures remaining fairly mild considering the heat we’ve been dealing with lately. Overnight lows carry us down into the lower 70s with the possibility of a few upper 60s too! Be sure to enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts.

Models are starting to come into better agreement with the chance for a few showers and storms for tomorrow morning. We could see some thunder, lightning, and maybe small hail. Activity should wrap up by the afternoon where highs will only make it into the middle to upper 80s.

Temperatures quickly climb back into the middle to upper 90s by Friday and Saturday before a much stronger cold front slides through, finally breaking the heat by the middle of this weekend. Scattered chances for showers and storms will remain in the forecast each day but dry time is anticipated in between.

Sunday looks to have highs in the lower 80s with a partly cloudy sky–a big change from the recent stretch of hot weather. The low-mid 80s last through the first half of next week!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush