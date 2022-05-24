What We’re Tracking:

Rain through tonight, brief breaks

Showers linger through tomorrow

Much warmer by Memorial Day weekend

*FLOOD WATCH* – Through 7am Wednesday – Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties.

Models are hinting at just a brief break from the rain tonight as a strong low pressure spins through much of the central plains. This system is expected to deliver widespread rain, generally ranging from 1-3 inches over the next couple of days. It’s a slower moving system which will provide a longer time frame for rain and gloomy skies. Locally higher amounts of precipitation will be possible.

Overnight lows will only cool down ever so slightly – into the upper 50s. Mostly cloudy skies with just a light breeze can be expected. There is a chance for some lightning and thunder, but the main focus will be heavy rainfall and flooding.

Scattered showers look to linger through much of the day Wednesday as the storm system slowly rotates over the top of us before departing Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lower 60s for highs are expected through Wednesday with some gradual warming as we approach Memorial Day weekend.

We should dry out by Thursday and look for mostly sunny weather by the end of the week as high temperatures rebound into the lower 80s by Friday and into the upper 80s to near 90° by Memorial Day.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush