What We’re Tracking:

More clouds Tuesday

Rain chance late Tuesday

Windy second half of the week

A few passing areas of cloud cover tonight, but not expecting any rainfall out of this round of clouds. Overnight temperatures will be very seasonable too, with lows dipping into the lower 40s.

Winds begin to pick back up a bit tomorrow out of the south, but that will help us warm back to near 70° for eastern and southern parts of the viewing area. A chance for rain moves our way for Tuesday evening with more moisture available. It’s not out of the question to see a few embedded thunderstorms, as well. The best chance will likely be over the southern and eastern areas once again.

There may be a few more lingering showers early Wednesday, but behind the rain we should see a bit of a cool down into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Wednesday. It’ll feel even colder at times, though, as our winds really increase along with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Thursday. Temperatures will warm up nicely for the upcoming weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller