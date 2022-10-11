What We’re Tracking:

Warm and breezy today

Rain chance likely very early Wednesday

Cooler by the end of the week

As the front moves through overnight, we will see another chance at showers and storms late in the night and into very early Wednesday morning. This looks to be a quick-passing, but decent chance for rain for many of us across the area. We’re not expecting too much rain out of this, but we could see around 0.1″ to 0.5″ with locally higher amounts possible. Morning lows in the middle to upper 50s.

By the time daybreak rolls around, the showers and storms will be coming to an end, and the sky will clear out through the rest of the day. Winds will still be breezy, but out of the northwest behind the front. Highs Wednesday should make it close to 70°, and by Thursday we’ll be in the middle 60s.

Fire danger will start to become an issue over the next few days with the drier air behind the front paired with gusty winds and dry grasses. Avoid outdoor burning, and pay attention to any local burn bans. Sunshine and dry conditions last throughout the weekend into early next week with highs in the 60s and 70s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller