A chance for showers today with a beautiful end to the weekend

Thunderstorms possible in the evening Saturday

Beautiful Sunday for most

Storm chance each day next week

As we head toward the afternoon, rain and thunderstorm chances start to increase mostly for our southern counties. The storm prediction center does have a majority of the viewing area in a slight risk for severe weather but to clarify, any severe weather associated with these isolated thunderstorms will be limited to heavy rainfall, strong winds, and maybe even some hail for a few. This will NOT be anything like Tuesday so don't fret!

Those will quickly move off to the East and we'll clear out for the rest of your Saturday with mostly clear skies and high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s.

Sunday will be beautiful with high temperatures cooling down just a smidge after the front associated with the storms moves through only topping out in the upper 70s with a few spots hitting 80°.

Enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend as our rain chances drastically increase next week...everyday...



KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Andrew Adams