What We’re Tracking:

Continued hot for Tuesday

Rain chances midweek, slightly cooler

Heat builds back late this week

Thunderstorms are expected to bubble up along a front this evening and into tonight. We could see some lingering showers or storms into the early morning of Wednesday. Overnight temperatures will cool back into the lower 70s and the wind will be fairly light aside from wind gusts produced by any storms.

This front passing through the region tonight will cool us down a bit for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 80s and slightly lower humidity, as well. There is a slight chance for another passing shower or two early Thursday before hotter weather makes a return.

Temperatures quickly climb back into the middle to upper 90s by Friday and Saturday before a much stronger cold front slides through, finally breaking the heat by the middle of this weekend. Sunday looks to have highs in the lower 80s with a partly cloudy sky–a big change from the recent stretch of hot weather.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller