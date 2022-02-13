What We’re Tracking:

Another chilly day

Warming up early next week

Rain/Snow chance midweek

Plenty of sunshine is expected today as we do our best to continue recovering from our recent cold front. The air mass we’re dealing with is a little stubborn though and most of the viewing area will only see highs in the middle to upper 30s. Breezy conditions will also be present just about all day today which will keep a wind chill factor in the forecast.

Temperatures will really warm back up heading into next week as we continue to stay dry. Highs for Monday should top out in the middle 50s. Very pleasant conditions for any Valentine’s Day plans! By Tuesday we’ll soar into the middle to upper 60s – which is nearly 20° above average for mid-February.

There are some indications of a midweek storm system that could bring us some precipitation, finally. Although it’ll mostly be rain at first, as the colder air starts to settle in, it’s possible that we see a transition over into a wintry mix by early Thursday.

It’s still to early to know timing and what kind of precipitation we’ll see; more details will become available as it gets closer. Highs on Thursday may only reach the middle 30s. For Friday it appears we may rebound quite quickly into the 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush