A chilly end to 2019

What We’re Tracking:

Windy and cold today

Warmer through New Year’s

Chance of rain and flurries Thursday

Today will be a cold one as temperatures only get into the middle to upper 30s. Winds will stick around sustained at 20-25 mph at times making it feel like teens and upper 20s throughout the day.

A warming trend will begin starting tomorrow but still looks to be a chilly one for New Year’s Eve with evening temperatures in the 20s so dress warm if you plan on going out to celebrate ringing in the new decade!

The first day of 2020 itself we’ll start off on a warm note with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the lower 50s!

Wednesday looks to be our warmest day of the week, as temperatures start to drop slightly toward the end of the work week. We stay dry through much of it as well but there looks to be a chance of rain on Thursday and maybe even a possibility of some flurries as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



