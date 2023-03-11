What We’re Tracking

Rain wraps up this evening

Drying out through next week

Warming up by Wednesday

Rain showers will continue to gradually push east with precipitation coming to an end early this evening. Mostly cloudy skies are expected to remain in the area with a light breeze out of the north making temperatures fairly chilly. Overnight lows will hang out in the lower 30s.

Models are indicating that we may have a chance to see some fog develop after midnight. It’s possible – but there are a few factors that will be fighting it. Cloud cover will clear for Sunday afternoon where highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. However, breezy conditions will remain, thus wind chills will keep us even cooler than that.

A warming trend will start to take place next week although we do see a minor setback early on. Highs Monday will drop a bit into the lower 40s with plenty of sunshine and middle to upper 50s Tuesday. By Wednesday, highs could be as warm as the mid 60s before our next chance for precipitation arrives for late week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush