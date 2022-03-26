What We’re Tracking:

Another chilly evening

Pleasant Sunday ahead

Midweek rain chances

Cloud cover will begin to move back into the region as we progress into the late evening hours tonight. A light breeze will remain out of the north with another chilly evening ahead.

Sunday looks to be almost an exact carbon copy of Saturday. With temperatures in the lower 30s and passing clouds in the morning, there could be a couple sprinkles or flurries early in the morning, then sunshine for Sunday afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Heading into next week temperatures will soar into the 70s and lower 80s. Winds will also pick up though bringing breezy conditions to the Central Plains. Our jetstream then becomes a bit more active as a storm system crosses the Desert Southwest and heads our way. We will keep a close eye on the potential for thunderstorms Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Early signs point to the possibility of some of these storms being strong, followed by cooler air for the second half of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush