A chilly night ahead with a few rain chances for Monday

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds increasing this evening

Showers possible for Monday

Chilly much of the week

Cloud cover will continue to increase throughout the viewing area tonight with a light breeze out of the north. For trick-or-treating our weather looks to cooperate for the majority of the evening but it will be on the chilly side. Winds will calm down and temperatures will cool off into the lower to middle 40s just after dark.

Looking forward to next week, some much cooler air will continue to build in across the viewing area. A few chances for rain can be expected for Monday and Tuesday. We’ll have to watch temperatures closely It may get cold enough that a few snowflakes try to mix in, but mainly a rain chance.

For the second half of the week our temperatures will stay on the cool side as we head into the first week of November. Temperatures will be largely in the lower 50s which will be almost 10 degrees below average for this time of the year.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush