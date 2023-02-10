What we’re tracking

Slight wind chill remains

Dry & warmer for the weekend

Next best chance for rain on Tuesday

Tonight will feature some of the coldest air temperatures for the next several days with our wind letting up just a bit and clear skies overhead. Lows will dip into the upper 10s for the early hours of Saturday. Even with light winds though, wind chills will remain a factor so be sure to bundle up if you have to be outside!

The weekend clears out and temperatures rebound back into the upper 40s and low 50s on Saturday, and then into the 50s, close to 60°, for some by Sunday. Breezy conditions look to remain in the area for the next few days with Sunday possibly bringing gusts near 30 mph.

We’ll stay dry through the weekend, but we may see our next chance for rain by Tuesday. Temperatures will still be mild though, so it appears to be all rain for the next system. We may even have just enough energy with this system to be able to hear some rumbles of thunder on Tuesday, as well.

A quick follow up system appears to be on the horizon for Thursday, but it’s a bit too far out to nail down any specific details. Until then, just enjoy the fairly pleasant weather!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush