What We’re Tracking:

Clear, cool night

Pleasant weather Halloween

Dry conditions continue for several days

Clear conditions are expected tonight with calm winds in the area. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s this evening making for a bit of a chilly night. Be sure to grab a jacket if you have any Friday night plans.

Dry weather sticks around through the weekend and into much of next week, as well. There may be a slim shot and a couple isolated showers south and east late Saturday and into Sunday, but we’ll likely just see an increase in cloud cover for the last half of the weekend.

High temperatures for the weekend will be in the mid 60s with overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s making for a nearly perfect fall weekend to take advantage of all the spooky activities across the area!

Temperatures increase through the middle of next week where we’ll be close to 70° with overnight lows in the middle 40s. That’ll put evening temperatures for Halloween in the upper 50s-low 60s for trick-or-treaters! Conditions look to remain dry at least until the last half of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush