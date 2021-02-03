A closer look into the blast of arctic air headed our way

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Frigid cold air is on the way and it may be a bit of a shock to some considering just how warm it’s been this winter.

Sunshine is a critical part of what modifies air from bitterly cold to something more tolerable. That’s because the sun heats the ground below us and in return heats the air above us. But the Arctic airmass on the way this weekend will have little chance to modify by the time it gets here.

Currently brewing well to the north of us is our next major weather maker. A large, Arctic airmass situated over Alaska and northern Canada is forecast to move into much of the Central Plains by this weekend.

These large bubbles of air–which can extend for hundreds of thousands of miles are usually stationary for days or even weeks before our jet stream pushes them into different regions.

The frigid Arctic airmass on its way from the Great White North has little in the way of roadblocks to stop it from plunging south, and on its journey, the air mass will be traveling over extensive miles of snow-covered land. Because of these two factors, the Arctic air will remain largely unchanged by the time it reaches Northeast Kansas.

So far this year, January has remained above average as far as temperatures go and this is mainly due to the fact that we have not seen a true blast of Arctic air yet this winter. That all changes as we head into the weekend, though, when wind chill values are expected to be below zero.