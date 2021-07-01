A cloudy start to the day will eventually give way to clearing skies and sunshine

What We’re Tracking:

Sunshine returns later today

Warming trend sets up

Dry conditions this weekend

*Flash Flood Watch* – Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Osage, and Shawnee counties until 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

Winds will be shifting to the north and east throughout the day today, and that will help scour out these showers and clouds, finally. An isolated shower cannot be entirely ruled out early in the day, but by the afternoon, things will start clearing out and we should see some sunshine. Highs will be able to make it into the mid 80s.

Temperatures this evening will cool down into the upper 60s with our dewpoints starting to back off ever so slightly. Cloud cover will continue to decrease overnight with a slight breeze still out of the north.

Sunshine continues through the end of the week as we begin to dry things out just in time for the holiday weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s from Friday through Sunday. And the weather looks dry and warm for fireworks shows!

Looking ahead to early next week, we may see some rain chances return by late Tuesday, and temperatures start to warm back up to typical summer levels in the upper 80s and 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

