What We’re Tracking:

Isolated rain this evening

Quick burst of snow possible overnight

Cooler for the last half of the week

A few rain drops will remain possible through the evening tonight with our main weather system now well out of the region. Mostly cloudy skies will be present with temperatures dropping into the lower 30s. Breezy conditions will also still be a problem with speeds of up to 30 mph possible.

Models are still hinting at a quick chance for some snow tonight into Thursday if enough moisture remains present. It won’t amount to much more than a dusting on grassy surfaces, and it will be in and out very quickly. Wind chill will make us feel much colder tomorrow morning – middle 20s.

Highs for Thursday afternoon will warm up into the lower 50s with winds finally calming down by the early evening. Skies will also begin to clear for the second half of the day. Isolated rain/snow chances will persist through about lunchtime.

Looking forward to Friday temperatures will be back into the lower 60s with another pretty good chance at rain approaching by the evening hours. The weekend is looking pretty nice overall with highs in the 60s and mostly sunny skies! These temperatures are about average for this time of year. Shower chances move back in late Sunday and may remain in the forecast through Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush