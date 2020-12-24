A cold Christmas Eve expected with winds slowly calming down

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear skies can be expected this evening with our winds finally starting to calm down. Temperatures will still be bitterly cold with overnight lows in the lower teens thanks to the lack of cloud cover overhead. Santa’s trip through Northeast Kansas tonight will no doubt be a cold one with wind chill values only in the single digits.

Christmas Day looks to start off very cold as you are opening up your presents in the morning hours. Have no fear though, temperatures are expected to warm up into the middle 40s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine in the forecast.

Christmas weekend doesn’t look too bad with moderating temperatures back into the low 50s for Saturday before we cool back down to start off next week. Our next potential system looks to arrive late Monday into Tuesday. There’s still a lot of uncertainty with this one, but chances for rain transitioning to snow look to be increasing for us. We’ll keep updating you through the weekend.

