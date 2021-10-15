A cool fall day is in the forecast with more sunshine later this afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

Much cooler temperatures

Potential frost Saturday AM

Sunshine this weekend

A passing cold front early this morning will leave us with much cooler temperatures for today. Highs are only expected to reach the lower 60s with a light breeze out of the northwest. Cloud cover will also remain in the area for the first part of the day before clearing up this afternoon. Overall plan a crisp fall day with more sunshine after lunchtime!

Tonight, our first potential frost of the season may make an appearance for portions of the northwestern viewing area. Counties such as Republic, Washington, Marshall, Cloud, Clay, Riley, and the surrounding area may see overnight lows dip down into the lower to middle 30s. Trends will continue to be monitored but either way expect a very chilly start to the day on Saturday.

Abundant sunshine will make for a very comfortable weekend, overall, as highs climb into the mid-upper 60s on Saturday, and back into the lower 70s by Sunday. Next week starts off quiet and sunny, as well, with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the 40s through about midweek before our next system arrives by Wednesday.

