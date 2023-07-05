Showers and thunderstorms from overnight are continuing to exit the area this morning, and we should get a bit of time to dry out today before another chance for storms arrives later this afternoon and evening. This time, the severe threat has shifted mostly to the south of the area, but we could still some some stronger storms, especially south of I-70.

Temperatures today, and through at least Saturday, will be a bit cooler with highs in the lower to middle 80s expected. Overnight lows should be able to drop back into the lower 60s for the next few nights, too.

Our weather pattern stays a bit more active this week, so we’re looking at a few scattered storm chances heading into the weekend, but after all that rain that some of us saw last night, we’ll be watching for the possibility for even more heavy rain. It won’t be a total wash-out over the next few days, though, as we are expecting periods of dry weather, too!