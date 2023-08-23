What We’re Tracking

Lots of sunshine ahead

A couple more very hot days

Break in the heat by the weekend

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for the entire viewing area until 10 PM Thursday and continues for the southeastern half of the area through 9 PM Friday.

The highest humidity is pushing away to the east, but the heat will stick around for a little while longer. Overnight temperatures will fall into the middle 70s, but with a southwest breeze on Thursday, expect temperatures to climb to near 105°. The good news is that the humidity should be noticeably lower and heat index may only reach 105-110° for Thursday afternoon.

Friday remains hot and sunny as a front approaches slowly from the north. Some of the heat and humidity will be around for part of Saturday with highs in lower 90s, but a break is on the way.

Highs will be dipping back to normal levels around the upper 80s from Sunday through at least Tuesday! Rain chances still look slim to none even with a front moving through Friday, but we may see an isolated shower or two with the frontal passage and then again on Sunday. It’s really not the best chance and most, if not all, areas will stay dry.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller