That stronger southerly breeze that we saw will slowly give way to a lighter wind for Sunday and Monday, and that should help to knock temperatures down a couple of degrees. Tonight will still be mild for the western half of the area, with overnight lows in the middle 70s. However, in the eastern half of the area, we should be able to cool down into the mid 60s again. Highs for tomorrow and Monday will still be very warm for this time of the year, with highs in the lower 90s.

High pressure is firmly in place now, and that keeps rain chances to a minimum through the weekend and even into the first half of next week, too. We’ve got our eyes on a system that brings some hope for showers by the middle of next week, though. With scattered showers and storms arriving later on Tuesday and lingering into Wednesday.

Even better news is that behind the system, our high temperatures look to dip back to more seasonal levels. Highs for the last half of the week should be in the lower to middle 70s, with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s! There even looks to be a secondary push of colder air that *may* give us a taste of highs below 70 for the start of next weekend!