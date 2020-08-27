A couple more hot days before cooler air arrives

What We’re Tracking:

A couple more hot days

Lots of sunshine expected

Rain and cooler temperatures arrive for the weekend

We’ve got a couple more days of a lot of sunshine and hot temperatures before we get some relief. Heat index levels will be just slightly above the air temperature as the humidity never fully climbs to high readings this week.

There’s a high pressure system over over us, and that’s what has been keeping us quiet over for the last several days. By this weekend, though, a couple of cold fronts could move through and bring cooler temperatures and rain chances.

One looks to move through late Friday into early Saturday, which will drop our temperatures into the 80s for the weekend. As far as rain chances go, they look pretty slim as the boundary looks fairly weak, but they’re not nonexistent.

Our second front looks to be late Sunday into Monday. This stronger front looks to be our better chance at some much-needed rainfall. This will take us into the start of September, where we could see temperatures fall back into the upper 70s.

Turning our attention southward, Hurricane Laura made landfall around 1 am this morning as a Category 4 storm. She’ll continue moving north and weakening through the day.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

