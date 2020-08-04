A couple more seasonably cool days before heat and humidity return

What We’re Tracking:

Lower humidity continues

Cool nights ahead

Warming up toward the end of the week

We’ve got another unseasonably cool day in store for your Tuesday. Highs will, once again, be in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. Get outside and take advantage of it because the humidity and the heat begin to return on Wednesday!

There’s a chance for a complex of storms to move just off to our south and west in the early morning hours of Wednesday. We should remain dry, but that could throw us a bit of cloud cover through the first half of the day. Otherwise, temperatures will warm into the lower 80s, and our humidity will start creeping back up, too.

We’ll see our temperatures warm through the 80s and into the low 90s by the time the weekend rolls around, and we’ll have a few rain chances. Thursday into Friday looks to give us our best chance for rain.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

