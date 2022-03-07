What We’re Tracking:

Rebound in temperatures for middle of the week

Snow likely, especially north, by early Thursday

Warmer by the weekend

With clear skies and little to no wind, we should dip into the lower 20s for overnight lows. Areas with remaining snow cover will see lows in the middle to upper 10s.

We do steadily warm things up through the middle of the week. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be making it into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Our next storm system is set to move in by Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing in much colder air behind it for Friday and Saturday.

The most likely area for the next round of snow to be most impactful will be over the northern counties and into Nebraska. While snow will be possible farther south, the amounts should tend to be lower to the south. The snow will start up and be heaviest late Wednesday night through midday Thursday for the northern areas, then a second wave of lighter snow should cross over the southern counties by Thursday evening.

Once that system passes, colder air settles in and highs on Friday will struggle to make it into the 30s, and we could be waking up in the single digits Saturday morning before we warm up quickly by Sunday into the upper 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller