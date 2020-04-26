A couple rain chances early in the week, otherwise great spring weather

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated showers may return for some tonight

Better chance for rain Tuesday before we have a chance to dry out

Nice, warm weather later in the week

After sunshine and great weather for your Sunday, our clouds will begin to increase later. We could see some showers and storms develop overnight into Monday morning. The wind remains light overnight with lows in the lower 50s.

The rain chance moves out before lunchtime Monday, and we return to mostly sunny weather once again. With south winds on the increase, we’ll be able to warm into the upper 70s. Tuesday brings our next chance for storms, and we’ll be watching closely to see when the front pushes through. If it passes through around lunch, our chances for severe weather are limited. If it takes a bit longer to move through, we may be dealing with some stronger storms late in the day.

After that system passes, we’ll begin to dry out with mostly sunny weather for the rest of the week, and temperatures will be in the 70s and even 80s for most areas as we head into the month of May.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com