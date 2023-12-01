We’re watching temperatures closely through the day today because we could dip close to the freezing mark at times, and that may cause some snowflakes to mix in with light rain or drizzle for the morning and evening commutes. There may even be another batch of wintry mix moving through in the afternoon and evening, as well. Any accumulations will be minor, but the timing of this may cause some slick/slushy spots on the roadways. Either way, it’ll be a cold end to the week with highs struggling to make it in the middle 30s and winds gusts to around 20mph.

There looks to be another slight chance we could see a rain/snow mix tomorrow, as well. But, once again, that looks to be very light in nature. We’re not expecting much, if any, accumulation from that round either.

Winds shift back towards the south, through the weekend and we should see some slightly warmer temperatures for Saturday and Sunday. Highs should make it up into the lower 50s, and those seasonal temperatures should linger into the first half of next week. We could even get as warm as the upper 50s again by Thursday as dry conditions continue through the week.