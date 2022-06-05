What We’re Tracking:

Thunderstorm chances tonight

Several periods of dry weather through the week

Temperatures slightly below average

Overnight temperatures will fall back into the middle 60s with a chance for scattered storms tonight, as well. The best chance for storms looks to be over the western and southwestern half of the viewing areas as storms in Central Kansas gradually move east-southeast through the region.

Monday looks to be rather nice with a partly cloudy sky developing. Highs will rebound into the lower 80s. Wind should remain fairly light at 5-10mph.

Another round of showers and storms will be possible into the early part of Tuesday before we slowly clear out through the day and see highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Storms are possible Tuesday night before a longer stretch of dry weather through the middle of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller