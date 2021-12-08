A couple warm days ahead before the next front

What We’re Tracking:

Not too chilly overnight

Warming up Thursday & part of Friday

Much cooler for Saturday

Areas of clouds will spread through for the first half of the night. In addition to the clouds, southerly wind at 10-15mph will help to keep temperatures a little warmer than in previous nights. Overnight lows in the lower to middle 40s for much of the area.

Sunny and quite warm for Thursday with highs in the middle 60s. The wind should die down a bit and overall it will be a really pleasant day. The warm-up lingers until Friday for central and southern areas before our next cold front moves in. Much cooler wind spreads in by late Friday afternoon and we then see another cool-down in store for the start of the weekend. Things looks to stay dry though, despite the changing temperatures.

Saturday temperatures may drop back down into the 40s, then back into the 50s with more sunshine to close out the weekend and into early next week.

