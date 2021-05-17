A fairly nice evening ahead with more rain chances picking up tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

More periods of rain this week

Stretches of nice weather between showers

Continued mild and a bit humid

A few isolated showers will be possible later this afternoon and into early evening, but overall expect a fairly nice night ahead. Temperatures will cool off into the lower 60s tomorrow morning making for a very mild start to the day.

Scattered rain and thunderstorm chances pick back up once again for tomorrow, but periods of dry weather between rain chances will still keep the day relatively nice. Precipitation chances then increase later in the evening and carry us through Wednesday. Temperatures for Tuesday will top out in the middle to upper 70s.

Our upper air patterns continue to support chances for rain and thunderstorms through the entire work week. Right now it looks like those chances will remain each day as models have been very consistent in showing this continued rainy pattern. Despite the precipitation chances, temperatures will continue to warm up into the lower 80s by next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

