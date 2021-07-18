A fairly quiet evening is expected with a warm start to the week

What We’re Tracking:

Calm and quiet evening

Warm start to the week

Hot by next weekend

A mild evening is in store for us with just a few clouds moving in and out of the area. Overall mostly clear conditions can be expected with a light breeze out of the north. Lows overnight will be in the upper 60s with some early morning fog being possible heading into Monday.

Afternoon highs will reach the middle 80s once again to start the work week with dry conditions expected. Mostly sunny skies will be in place with just a few clouds floating around. Our last day in the 80s will likely be on Tuesday as we prepare for a significant warm up heading into the middle of the week. 90s with dry conditions make their way back into the region with a ridge of high pressure taking over.

Late in the week, even warmer weather starts to spread across the Central Plains with temperatures soaring well above average. Mostly sunny and dry conditions could last for several days with highs in the middle to upper 90s by the end of the week and next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com