A feel of summer in the air for Monday

What We’re Tracking:

Breezy conditions

Borderline hot for Monday

Rain, a few storms midweek

Overnight lows will only fall back to near 60° tonight as a continued southerly wind is with us through the night. Clear to partly cloudy for the night, setting us up for a big warm-up on Monday.

Monday looks to bring a taste of summer with highs climbing into the upper 80s for the afternoon and sunshine continuing. A few spots have a decent shot at breaking above 90° for the first time this year. Breezy to windy conditions will also continue with south-southwest wind 15-30mph throughout the day.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, model trends are starting to steer the severe weather threat away from the region and pull it further down South. With that being said, shower and thunderstorm potential will still remain but it appears rain chances will be a bit more likely later into Wednesday or Wednesday night. Temperatures for the second half of the week will be quite nice with 70s expected.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com