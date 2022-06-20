What We’re Tracking:

Continued hot for Tuesday

Rain chances midweek, slightly cooler

Heat builds back late this week

Overnight temperatures will slide back into the lower to middle 70s with a south wind at 5-15mph throughout the night. Humidity levels will be rather high, but not on the upper-end of humidity like we were experiencing just a few days ago.

Tuesday will be a bit hotter with temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100° range. Another heat advisory has been posted for Tuesday for the central and northeastern counties. Most of the day will be sunny, but changes start moving in by Tuesday evening.

During middle of the week, we may begin to see a few thunderstorm chances. A few showers and storms Tuesday night will cool us ever so slightly for Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and slightly lower humidity. Another slight chance for a storm on Thursday before temperatures quickly climb back into the middle to upper 90s by Friday and Saturday before a much stronger cold front slides through, finally breaking the heat by the middle of next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller